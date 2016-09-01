Empoli unexpectedly sack Mourinho’s ‘protégée’

Empoli have decided to sack coach Vincenzo Vivarini, with a 1-1 draw against Cremonese sealing his fate. He arrived in Tuscany last summer with great expectations, but inconsistent form has proved to be his undoing. The club’s board does not believe 30 points after 19 games to be satisfactory, which is why he has been relieved of his duties.



A solid start to the campaign saw them lead Serie B after four rounds, but one point in three matches against Salernitana, Spezia and Pro Vercelli sparked a crisis of sorts. His ability to get the best out of a modest group of players and innovative tactics had previously brought a great deal of enthusiasm to the Empoli camp.



Maurizio Sarri first wanted him on his staff back in 2005 during his spell with Pescara, while Manchester United boss José Mourinho has also looked into the possibility of hiring him. Clearly, he is a talented coach, but unfortunately for Empoli and himself he has been unable to prove his credentials in recent times.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)