Emre Can can sign with Juventus from today
01 February at 12:25Despite the fact the January transfer window is now closed, Juventus are continuing to press for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Bianconeri have offered the German international a five-year contract worth €5 million (plus bonuses) per season.
The former Bayer Leverkusen star has many admirers across Europe, with the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Inter all interested in securing his signature too. However, Juve remain in pole position to snap up the 24-year-old Frankfurt native when his contract expires at the end of the season.
From today, Can is free to put pen to paper on a contract with any club he chooses and it looks increasingly likely this will be the reigning Scudetto holders, Juventus. It would come as no surprise to anyone, given that directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have made a habit of signing such renowned players once they become free agents.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
