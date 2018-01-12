Emre Can drops Juve hint as Liverpool name January price-tag
13 January at 09:40No secret Juventus are long time admirers of Emre Can with the German who is currently ongoing transfer talks with the Serie A giants.
The contract of Emre Can expires at the end of the season and Juventus want to sign him at the end of the season as a free agent.
Our sources can confirm Juventus have offered the talented footballer a five-year € 5 million-a-year deal and an agreement between the two parties is very close to being reached.
Juventus would be open to sign the player in the current transfer window as well but Liverpool won’t sell the 24-year-old for less than € 10 million, a fee that Juventus are not willing to match.
Meantime Emre Can celebrated his birthday with a black and white cake yesterday night. The cake was a gift of his family and it’s another evidence that the player is about to join the bianconeri.
