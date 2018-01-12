No secret Juventus are long time admirers of Emre Can with the German who is currently ongoing transfer talks with the Serie A giants.The contract of Emre Can expires at the end of the season and Juventus want to sign him at the end of the season as a free agent.​Our sources can confirm Juventus have offered the talented footballer a five-year € 5 million-a-year deal and an agreement between the two parties is very close to being reached.​Juventus would be open to sign the player in the current transfer window as well but Liverpool won’t sell the 24-year-old for less than € 10 million, a fee that Juventus are not willing to match.​Meantime Emre Can celebrated his birthday with a black and white cake yesterday night. The cake was a gift of his family and it’s another evidence that the player is about to join the bianconeri.