Emre Can talks on his Liverpool future as Juventus speculations continue
31 July at 15:05Emre Can is still one of Juventus’ top summer targets as the Serie A champions are looking to strengthen their team in the middle of the park. The Germany International is reported to be negotiating a contract extension with Liverpool given that his current deal expires in 2018.
La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilbianconero), claims the 23-year-old has rejected the Reds’ opening contract offer and adds that Juventus are still keen to sign the player.
Can, however, has released an interview with the club’s official website suggesting that he will be playing for Liverpool next season.
“It’s a big season and I think it’s a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on. I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season”, the talented centre midfielder said.
