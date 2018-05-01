Emre Can to Juve is a done deal but Serie A giants also wants to sign Man Utd midfield targets
01 May at 16:35Serie A giants Juventus have all but sealed the signing of Emre Can, but are also exploring the possibility of signing Bryan Cristante and Paul Pogba.
The Old Lady have been after the Liverpool midfielder Can for several months now and have been left impressed by the German's performances at Anfield. Can joined Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and has become one of the club's most important players since then. While he is currently nursing a back injury, Can has appeared 26 times in the Premier League, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
TuttoSport believe that Juventus have beaten Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for Can, who is set to pen a final agreement to join the club. The bianconeri's chase for midfielders won't end there though as they will look to sign Bryan Cristante and Paul Pogba.
While Can will arrive on a free transfer as his contract at Anfield ends at the end of the season, they are monitoring Pogba's situation at Manchester United and can make an attempt to bring him back to Turin, if the chance arises.
Cristante himself is a United target and was recently signed a permanent basis by Atalanta from Benfica. Juventus see him as a player who can add bite to their midfield and increase squad-depth.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments