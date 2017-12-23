Emre Can to Juventus: latest updates
23 December at 14:45Juventus are still interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can. The Germany International will see his contract expire at the end of the season and at the moment he has reached no agreement to extend his stay at Anfield Road.
Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are long time admirers of the Reds’ star. Marotta confirmed to Calciomercato.com that the Old Lady would have tried to sign Can either in January or at the end of the season and that’s exactly what Juventus are doing right now.
Today’s edition of Tuttosport provides the latest updates regarding Can’s possible move to the Allianz Stadium.
According to the Italian paper Juventus are working to persuade the German to accept the offer of the Serie A giants who are not the only club interested in signing the talented midfielder who is also wanted by Manchester City and Inter.
Juve, however, appear to be leading the race to sign the 23-year-old star.
