Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has vowed to give his all for Liverpool’s cause, as a move to Juventus seems to be gathering pace.

Can, 24, has been an important player for the Reds since he joined under Brendan Rodgers’ tenure back in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen. He has made 18 appearances this season, having made 16 starts in the heart of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side. His contract at the club expires in the coming summer and with Juventus having drawn links with him, a free move to Turin is a possibility.

Sky Sports in England did report about two weeks ago that the German is set for a free move to Juventus. TuttoSport say that negotiations are ongoing and Can is likely to sign a deal at Juve that will keep him at the club till 2023. And Can, who recently interviewed by Sky Sports, told that he will keep giving his all for Liverpool.

The midfielder said: “I have a contract till the end of the season with Liverpool and will try to give my best for the club. My agent is doing the rest.”

“I am responsible for my performance on the pitch. As long as I have a contract here, I will give my best,” he said.

