Emre Can won’t play for Liverpool again?
06 April at 12:10Liverpool star Emre Can could remain out of action till the end of the season, The Mirror reports. The British tabloid claims the back injury recently suffered by the Germany International could force him to skip the last two months of the campaign with the World Cup that is now also another big if for the German midfielder.
Juventus are long time admirers of the 24-year-old who is out of his Liverpool contract in the summer.
The Serie A giants have already made their move to sign him at the end of the season but Can has yet to give a final reply to the bianconeri who want to have a definitive answer in the next ten days.
In the meantime, Can is dealing with a back injury that could force him on the sidelines until the end of the current campaign.
Liverpool hope their midfield star will recover in time for the final games of the season but according to The Mirror the back injury could force him out of action until the summer. That would mean Emre Can will not play for Liverpool again as the player is not likely to sign a contract extension with the Reds.
