Tottenham are interested in Manchester United castaway Luke Shaw, the Daily Mirror can confirm.

The former Southampton left back hasn't particularly enjoyed his recent return from injury, ending up on the list of Coach Jose Mourinho’s undesirables.

The mirror claims that the 21-year-old will leave at the end of the season, with former gaffer Mauricio Pochettino a great admirer, the Argentine hoping to lure the England international to White Hart Lane.

The Red Devils have used other alternatives on that flank, including Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo, who find themselves ahead of Shaw. The Italian himself is unsure about his future, despite figuring more prominently in the lineup in recent weeks.

Darmian is being pursued by two Italian teams, Juventus and Inter, who want to work on their left-back situation.

Tottenham are expecting their own left-back, Danny Rose, to be heavily courted by Manchester City, forcing them to look for alternatives.