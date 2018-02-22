England-Italy 1-1 |Insigne responded to Vardy...

Gigi Di Biagio's debut with the Azzurri senior team did not go as he would've liked as Italy lost to Argentina by a 2-0 score line. Di Bigaio's Italy will be playing again today as they will be taking on England. Kick-off is set at 21H00 Italy time as the game will be played at Wembley stadium. It will be Gigio Donnarumma who will be getting the start for Italy as he will replace Juve and Italian legend Gigi Buffon. On the other side, Kane won't be available for England so Vardy should get the start.



Italy and England have faced off 26 times to date as the Azzurri have the lead with 10 wins, 8 losses and 8 draws to date. England have won 15 out of their last 19 games at Wembley stadium so this won't be an easy game for Di Biagio's men.



The confirmed starting lineups (England vs Italy):



England: Butland; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Young; Dier, Tarkowski, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sterling, Vardy, Lingard



Italy: Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; Pellegrini, Jorginho, Parolo; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne