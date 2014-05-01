Joe Hart is close to a return to the Premier League next season. As he celebrates his 30th birthday, the journal claims that the player will be heading to Anfield this summer to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool after a season on-loan at Torino.

The player was surplus to requirements for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after he arrived at the club last summer and decided to get regular first-team football by heading out to Serie A were he has become a bit of a cult figure with the Granata fans. It’s believed his current club would love him to stay for another season but the lure of a return to England looks to be too good an offer to turn down.



With Guardiola reportedly having no intention of introducing him back into the fold at The Etihad, it’s understood the Merseyside club will take Hart, who still has two years left on his contract at City, for a fee of around £20M.