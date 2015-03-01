England star explains what the side have to do to win the World Cup
01 September at 16:35Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane has explained what his national side have to do in order to win the World Cup, according to givemesport.
England bowed out of the last major world cup tournament to Iceland. It was a major upset and meant then-manager Roy Hodgson had to resign his position.
But Kane feels that a World Cup is not out of each.
“We talk about it a lot. It’s something that we’ve got to change. There’s nothing I can say in words that can change that. We’ve just got to try and prove that on the pitch. We will do all we can, work hard together and hopefully it will come together at the right time. At the end of the day, we’ve not won anything for a long time. We’ve had some good teams in the past but we’ve still won nothing.
“From our point of view, we’re in a situation where we’ve got to try and win something and that would be one of the biggest achievements in English history. The teams in the past have found it difficult. We’ve found it difficult in recent years but we have to somehow change that around and see what happens next summer.”
