Luke Shaw will consider leaving the club in the summer if he fails to get more first-team opportunities.

Manchester United full-backwill consider leaving the club in the summer if he fails to get more first-team opportunities. The Guardian reports that the 21-year-old is becoming more and more disillusioned with being omitted from the starting XI by boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has been highly critical of the players performances and has left him out of the squad for the last six games and having been left out of Wednesday’s Europa League tie in France against Saint Etienne despite the Red Devils having a 3-0 aggregate lead, has prompted the England international to consider his future.



Shaw arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for £27 million but suffered a serious injury when he broke his leg in a Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven and has failed to get regular first-team football ever since. The arrival of Mourinho last summer led to Shaw starting the current campaign but a poor showing in a 3-1 defeat at Watford has seen the youngster relegated to the substitute’s bench.