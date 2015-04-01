It was an emotional atmosphere in North London on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur bid farewell to White Hart Lane after more than 100 years. Their 2-1 win over Manchester United was followed by a pitch invasion from fans desperately trying to take home a souvenir from the famous old ground.



Fans who made their way back to the bars on the Seven Sisters Road however, would have had their celebrations cut short after the club’s star midfielder Dele Alli, refused to rule out a move away from the club.





The 21-year-old who became the PFA Young Player of the Year for the second successive season, told Sky Sports (via The Sun) that he was unsure where his long term future lay, explaining that; “I think it's important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future.The way football is, anything can happen at any time. I will enjoy my time here now, who knows what will happen in the future."

Alli’s current deal at Spurs expires in 2022 and the youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.