England star set for crunch talks over Arsenal future
23 August at 13:15
It could be a decisive week in the future of England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Latest reports claim that the 24-year-old will hold crunch talks with Arsenal this week before deciding whether to commit to a new deal at The Emirates.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is entering the final year of his existing agreement and with no deal in sight at the present time; the player has been linked with a summer departure from North London. Both Chelsea and Liverpool have made advances during the current window as the man from Portsmouth ponders his future.
Now Sky Sports suggests that progress could be made this week with the player about to sit down with boss Arsene Wenger and discuss what is on offer at The Gunners. The French tactician recently claimed he wasn’t worried that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were all coming to the end of their current deals, stating that; “We always hope, even now, that we can extend the contracts of Sanchez, Chamberlain and Ozil.”
