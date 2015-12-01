It could be a decisive week in the future of England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Latest reports claim that the 24-year-old will hold crunch talks with Arsenal this week before deciding whether to commit to a new deal at The Emirates.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is entering the final year of his existing agreement and with no deal in sight at the present time; the player has been linked with a summer departure from North London. Both Chelsea and Liverpool have made advances during the current window as the man from Portsmouth ponders his future.

