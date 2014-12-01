Adam Lallana is set to sign a lucrative new deal at Anfield.

Liverpool and England midfielderis set to sign a lucrative new deal at Anfield. TeamTalk quotes the Press Association who understands that the 28-year-old will put pen to paper on a new three-year contract in the next 24 hours. The new agreement is also reportedly set to bag Lallana £110,000 a week and also contain an option for a further 12 months.

Having joined the club from Southampton in 2014, the arrival of Jurgen Klopp last year has galvanised the player who has put in some resounding performances for the Merseyside giants after admitting he was a little overawed when he first walked into the club.



It’s believed that an official announcement will be made on Thursday although the two parties have already shook hands on an agreement. Lallana follows Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho who committed his future to Anfield last month making him the highest paid player at the club.