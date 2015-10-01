Ross Barkley has fired a warning shot to Everton about his future by expressing a desire to play Champions League football.

Sky Sports states that the 23-year-old, who has just 14 months to run on his current deal at Goodison Park, wants to test himself amongst the world's best players in Europe's premier club competition.

Recent reports have suggested that the hometown boy will ask for a summer move away from his boyhood club with both Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be waiting in the wings. His current boss on Merseyside Ronald Koeman, told reporters that the player had spoken to him about his future ambitions, explaining that; “I spoke to Ross several weeks ago and he mentioned his ambition, Champions League, and I told him I have the same ambition."



“We're going in a good direction and he is a key player, he is a kid of the club, a kid of the town and in my opinion, there is no better place for him to continue. I think it's a normal ambition for players, every player and manager wants to play in the Champions League. Our next step is to play in Europe, it may be difficult, if we finish fifth or sixth that will be perfect because you don't play any pre-qualification games for Europe."