Marcus Rashford is stalling on a new contract extension at the club.

Manchester United strikeris stalling on a new contract extension at the club. The Independent quotes fellow journal The Times in stating that the 19-year-old is becoming more and more frustrated at being left out of the starting XI at Old Trafford.

It had looked as though the England frontman was set to sign a lengthy new deal at the club but latest reports suggest he will not make any decisions on his future until the end of the season. After an incredible 2016 when he took the footballing world by storm after being thrust into the first-team by then manager Louis van Gaal, this season a lack of opportunities under Mourinho has seen the youngster fail to score in the Premier League since September.



Any new deal is set to earn him around £100,000 a week which would almost double the salary he currently gets at Old Trafford, despite this however, it seems as though the future looks uncertain for the young striker.