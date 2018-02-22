After last Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Manchester, Italy head to the capital this evening to face England at Wembley.



Interim coach Luigi Di Biagio is likely to line-up with a 4-3-3 formation with Gianluigi Donnarumma taking over from Gigi Buffon in goal. Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini looks likely to start ahead of Marco Verratti and he will be joined in the centre by Jorginho and Marco Parolo.



Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne, team-mates at Pescara not so long ago, will lead the Azzurri attack as they look to return home with something to smile about following a disappointing night at The Etihad Stadium.



Jack Butland will be in goal for the Three Lions as he loks to convince coach Gareth Southgate that he merits a seat on the plane to Russia. Southgate’s 3-4-3 starting XI is likely to see Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson partner John Stones in the heart of the defence.



England (3-4-3): Butland; Walker, Stones, Mawson; Trippier, Dier, Henderson, Young; Sterling, Vardy, Alli.



Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Rugani, Darmian; Pellegrini, Jorginho, Parolo; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne.