Famous English top model April Summers has thrown her lot in with Diego Simeone.Publishing a new video on the Instagram account, the British belle confirmed that she wanted El Cholo to take over “because he was a real Interista.”The Argentine Coach is one of two candidates who are seen as ideal picks by the Nerazzurri faithful, the other being Chelsea’s Antonio Conte.Though she did mispronounce his name as “Simone”, Ms Summers has shown a keen interest in the Nerazzurri over the last few years, something which was likely prompted by an attraction for former Coach Roberto Mancini (and frankly, who can blame her?).Ms Summers has stuck by the Nerazzurri ever since, however, and now wants El Cholo to return to the San Siro.