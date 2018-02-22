The Anfield star has scored 29 Premier League goals this season, making fans the world over dream of having him play for their team.



Signed for a paltry

40 million by Roma in the summer, the former Chelsea man has been linked to a move to Spain in recent times.

Speaking to Sky, Wright has opined that “anyone that has come into the Premier League and scored that amount of goals, you're going to court that kind of attention.”.

“I didn't think he'd have that kind of impact, but when you have had such an impact, you are going to court attention. What clubs will have seen with Liverpool is that if you keep pressing for one of their players, you might get them in the end.”

“This is the problem Liverpool will have. If Salah continues this kind of scoring next season, they will be courting him.

“Not being disrespectful to Liverpool, but Salah won't have grown up dreaming of playing for Liverpool – if Real Madrid come knocking, he's going to be taking notice of that.

“Losing Salah would be a much bigger loss than losing Coutinho.”