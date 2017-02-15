Enrique won't last at Barcelona, Messi wants to leave after PSG disaster
16 February at 09:56Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Barcelona. Their humiliating 4-0 defeat to PSG on Tuesday night has sent shockwaves through the Catalan world.
The Spanish press (via our Italian page) reports that the squad wants Luis Enrique out, with even the veterans fed up of what is going on.
The players have tactical qualms, especially, and even if the Cules were to win the double, Enrique would still go. Even there, they’re one point behind Real, who also have two games in hand.
El Mundo Deportivo do write (via Le10Sport), however, that the club’s directors want to keep Enrique, provided he puts in a good show until the end of the season.
Things don’t seem to be going well with Lionel Messi, who, according to La Repubblica, is now putting his renewal in doubt. They pick up a quote from Patrick Kluivert of PSG, who is reported to have asked: “Who wouldn’t have someone like Messi on their team?”.
The loser of 18 balls and prevented from taking a shot on goal at the Parc des Princes, Messi is alleged to have asked for
