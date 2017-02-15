Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Barcelona. Their humiliating 4-0 defeat to PSG on Tuesday night has sent shockwaves through the Catalan world.

The Spanish press (

The players have tactical qualms, especially, and even if the Cules were to win the double, Enrique would still go. Even there, they’re one point behind Real, who also have two games in hand.

Things don’t seem to be going well with Lionel Messi, who, according