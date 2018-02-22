Brighton-Tottenham |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Tottenham are set to take on Brighton today as this should be a fund game to watch. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Brighton won their last home league match against Spurs, though it was back in April 1983 (2-1).

In all competitions, Spurs have won each of their last three meetings with Brighton, scoring exactly twice each time.

- Tottenham have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games played on a Tuesday (D1 L2).

- The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last 34 Premier League games against newly promoted opposition, winning the last 16 in a row. Only Chelsea have ever had a longer unbeaten run against promoted sides in the competition (63, between 2001 and 2011).

- Three of Brighton’s four home defeats this season have been in games against ‘big six’ opposition.

- Should Tottenham win here, it will be the 12th different ground at which they’ve won a Premier League game this season – more than in any other campaign in the competition (also 11 in 2012-13 and 2013-14).

- Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won 33 points on the road in the Premier League this season (W10 D3 L4) – only league-leaders Man City have earned more.

- Since the start of 2014-15, Harry Kane has scored 22 goals in 20 games against newly promoted sides. He’s also scored a hat-trick against one of them in each of the previous three seasons (Leicester in 2014-15, Bournemouth in 2015-16 and Hull in 2016-17).

- Glenn Murray hasn’t scored in his last two home Premier League games – he last went three without a goal at the Amex in the top-flight in his first three appearances there this season.

- Christian Eriksen has scored five goals and provided three assists in his last six away games for Tottenham in all competitions.



