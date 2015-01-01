Epl: Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal: the best pictures of the day

There were many interesting games today in the English Premier league as Manchester City beat Liverpool by a 5-0 score, Arsenal beat Bournemouth by a 3-0 score, Tottenham beat Everton by a 3-0 score, Chelsea beat Leicester by a 2-1 score and Manchester United drew Stoke 2-2.



This means that both Manchester United and Manchester City are currently 1 and 2 in the EPL standings (with 10 points each) followed by Conte's Chelsea who have 9 points. Here are some of the best pictures of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal's day :









