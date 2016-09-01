EPL clubs battle it out for Juventus target Kessié

Juventus are very close to acquiring Mattia Caldara from Atalanta but another one of their targets is now inching away. Franck Kessié has attracted the interest of many big EPL clubs as the player is ready to say farewell to Atalanta. Tottenham have now joined the race as they are willing to offer the Italian club 23 million euros for the young midfielder.



Mourinho's United and Guardiola's Manchester City are ready to offer Atalanta 25 million euros where as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also following the player and are ready to make an offer for him too in the near future. Kessié has attracted the interest of many big EPL clubs who view him as being the perfect type of midfielder for the English Premier league. Atalanta would like to get 30 million euros for the player. Juventus like him a lot too but might not be willing to joing the bidding war for him.



Kessié has been great this season as he already scored 5 goals for Atalanta.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)