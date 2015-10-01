A number of Premier League clubs are interested in Clinton N’Jie,

L’Equipe claim that the 24-year-old, who used to play for Lyon, is wanted by a numer of EPL teams, despite striking out in his time at Tottenham.

So far, the 24-year-old has scored three goals in as many games this season in Ligue 1, including a spectacular effort against Angers which involved turning towards goal as he dinked the ball above a sliding defender.

Ironically, Marseille are looking for more strikers, having lost Bafetimbi Gomis after his loan ended, resulting in him returning to Swansea

N’Jie was a disaster at Spurs, making only eight Premier League appearances over two seasons as he was loaned back to Marseille, despite the

The Cameroon international wants to stay and make a home in Provence, where he has played very well, including a brief loan last season, where he scored four times.

€ 14.1 million transfer fee in 2015.