Epl: Crystal Palace-Manchester United 2-3 |Matic scored a stoppage time winner

It is a Monday night game in the EPL as Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in what should be a fun game to watch. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



-Crystal Palace haven’t won any of their 17 Premier League meetings with Manchester United – the most a team has played another without a single victory in the competition (D3 L14).

- Indeed, Manchester United are unbeaten in 19 top-flight games against Crystal Palace (W16 D3 L0), since a 0-3 loss at Selhurst Park in May 1991 courtesy of goals from Ian Wright and John Salako (2).

- Crystal Palace have only scored in four of their 17 Premier League games against Man Utd, netting just five goals in total.

- This is Crystal Palace’s first Premier League game on a Monday since beating Arsenal 3-0 in April last season – they’ve got a better win rate on this day of the week than they have any other in the Premier League (35% - won 8/23).

- However, Manchester United have the best record of all Premier League teams on Monday games, winning 42 of their 61 games (69%).

- Crystal Palace have lost all eight of their Premier League games this season that have not featured Wilfried Zaha, scoring just once and conceding 18 in these games.

- Manchester United haven’t lost three consecutive Premier League away games since January 1996, while Jose Mourinho has only lost three straight away league games once in his managerial career (August 2006 with Chelsea).

- Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have combined for six Premier League goals this season (3 assists each to each other) – no Man Utd partnership has had more in a single Premier League campaign, with Martial/Rooney in 2015-16 the last duo to get this many.

- Paul Pogba has scored in both of his Premier League games against Crystal Palace – they’re currently the only team he’s scored both home and away against in the competition.

- Anthony Martial has had a hand in more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season (6, 4 goals 2 assists).



​LIVE COMMENTARY:



