Epl live: Arsenal-Sunderland 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Arsenal take on Sunderland tonight as the game will kick-off at 20H45 Italy time where as Manchester City will be playing against West Brom at the Etihad. Wenger's men will be looking to get their 4th straight win as the fight continues for a Champions league qualification spot. The Gunners come into this one in 5th place as they are three points back of Manchester City and four points back of Liverpool (who do have an extra game played). Sunderland come into this one in 20th place in the EPL standings as they have already been relegated so this should be a one sided affair. You can watch the game right here with us live on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups of both clubs:



Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Xhaka, Bellerin, Ramsay, Sanchez, Ozil, Giroud.



Sunderland: Pickford, Koné, Manquillo, O'Shea, Jones, Ndong, Larsson, Cattermole, Oviedo, Borini, Defoe.



