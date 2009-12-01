EPL: Leicester-Liverpool 3-1 |As it happened...

This will be Leicester's first game since the Claudio Ranieri sacking as they will be taking on Klopp's Liverpool. Many people were upset with this decision from Leicester as Ranieri led Leicester to a historic EPL title not even 1 year ago.



For tonight's game, Shakespear will be behind the bench as Leicester are coming off 5 straight defeats which means that they are currently in the relegation zone, 1 point off 17th placed Crystal Palace. Liverpool on the other hand will be looking to get a win as they are in a dog fight for a UEFA Champions league qualification position. Klopps' men defeated Tottenham by a 2-0 score not long ago as they will be looking to get another win tonight. Kick-off is set for 21h00 Italy time as you can watch all of the action here:



Both teams confirmed starting lineups:



Leicester: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Ndidi, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki.



Liverpool: Mignolet, Leiva, Clyne, Matip, Milner, Can, Lallana, Wyjnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Mané.



You can watch the game live here thanks to Opta:

