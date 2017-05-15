Epl live: Man City-West Brom 2-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are set to take on West Brom tonight in an EPL game. City come into this one in 4th place in the English Premier league standings as they will want to hold on to this position, since it is the last valid spot to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions league. Guardiola's men have to be prudent since Arsenal are not far behind and they too are pushing hard to make the UCL. West Brom come into this one in 8th place so this might not be an easy game for Manchester City, who do get to play in front of their fans. Kick-off is set for 21H00 Italy time as you can watch all of the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Man City: Caballero, Otamendi, Kompany, Kolarov, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sané, Touré, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Aguero.



West Brom: Foster, Wilson, Evans, Dawson, Nyom, Yacob, Brunt, Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Rondon.



