Epl live: Manchester City-Everton 0-0

It is going to be a very good Monday night game in the EPL as Manchester City are ready to take on Everton at 21H00 Italy time. Both these clubs started off their EPL campaigns on the right foot but only one of these two clubs can come away with all three points tonight. Guardiola's club came away with a road win versus Brighton where as Everton beat Stoke City at home in week 1. This will be a special game for Wayne Rooney as he will be facing Manchester City for the first time in a long time without his red devil's uniform. This will still be a derby type game for him as he will try to hlep his new team Everton get points today. Kick-off will soon begin as you can follow the game here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting formations :



Manchester City (3-5-2): Ederson; Stones, Kompany, Otamendi; Walker, de Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Danilo; Aguero, G. Jesus. Coach. Guardiola.

Everton (3-5-2): Pickford; Ashley Williams, Keane, Jagielka; Holgate, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Baines; Calvert-Lewin, Rooney. Coach. Koeman.



Follow the game live here via OPTA :






