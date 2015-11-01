EPL : Manchester City-Liverpool 1-1 | As it happened...

Manchester City take on Liverpool in what should be a very important game for both sides. Pep Guardiola's City come into this one in 3rd place in the EPL standings, 1 point up on 4th placed Liverpool (who do have a game more played). City are coming off a rough defeat to Monaco in the Champions league so they will be hoping to bounce back as soon as possible. Guardiola's club have not a great recent track record versus Liverpool as they have lost 5 out of their last 6 meetings against the reds. With a win tonight, City would get their 200th home win in the EPL. Liverpool will have to watch out for Sergio Aguero as he has scored in each of their last 4 meetings at the Etihad stadium.



Klopp's club have had a lot of success against the top 6 EPL clubs as they are unbeaten in 9 straight games (5 wins, 4 draws) against these big clubs. This should be a mouth watering game between Guardiola's City and Klopp's Liverpool. Watch it with us here.



Confirmed starting formations:



Manchester CIty: Caballero, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Stones, Clichy, Touré, Sané , Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero



Liverpool: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Clyne, Matip, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Can, Coutinho, Firmino, Mané



Watch the game here via OPTA :



