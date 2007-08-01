Epl live: Manchester City-Watford 2-0 |Confirmed lineups...

Manchester City are set to take on Watford in what should be a pretty one sided affair. Follow the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Manchester City have won their last seven meetings with Watford in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 24-3.

- Watford have failed to score in their last four league visits to Manchester City, stretching back to 2001. Should they fail to score here, it would be their joint-longest league run without finding the net at a specific opponent (5 vs Bournemouth between 1962-1967 and 5 vs Cardiff between 1971-2003).

- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (W17 D5) – their longest such run in the competition since a 37-game streak ending in December 2012.

- Watford have lost their last three away games in the Premier League, netting just one goal in the process. The Hornets last endured a longer losing away run in the competition between February and May 2017 (7).

- Watford have lost 16 points from winning positions this season in the Premier League, more than any other team.

- Five of Watford’s Premier League games this season have seen a 90+ minute winning goal – two in their favour and three against (most recently against Swansea last time out).

- Watford have lost each of their last seven top-flight matches against sides starting that day in top spot – they’ve only won once, a 2-1 win over Liverpool in May 1983 with goals from Martin Patching and Luther Blissett.

- Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals in his five games against Watford in all competitions, including two hat-tricks – one in an FA Cup tie in January 2014, and another in City’s 6-0 win at Vicarage Road in the reverse fixture.

- Sergio Aguero – who has six goals in four Premier League games against the Hornets – could become the second player to score a Premier League hat-trick against the same club twice in a season, after Emmanuel Adebayor against Derby County in 2007-08.

- Raheem Sterling has scored eight goals in eight Premier League home games this season, as well as providing three more assists.



LIVE COMMENTARY: