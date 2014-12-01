Epl live: Southampton-Arsenal 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Arsenal will be facing Southampton tonight as Wenger's club are coming off a big win against Manchester United last week-end. The Gunners come into this one in 6th place in the EPL standings, two points of Mourinho's Manchester United (who do have an extra game played).



On the other hand, Southampton come into this one not too far behind as they are in 10th place in the EPL standings. Wenger's club will have to watch out for ex-Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini as the Italian striker has been good for his new team. A win tonight would allow the Gunners to move closer to the final UCL qualification spot (4th place in the standings) but it won't be an easy task. Follow all of the live action here on Calciomercato.com :



Confirmed starting lineups:



Southampton: Forster, Bertrand, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Davis, Romeu, Gabbiadini, Tadic, Redmond.



Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Gibbs, Ramsey, Chamberlain, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Welbeck.



Watch the action here thanks to OPTA:

