- Against no side have Swansea lost more Premier League games than they have against Tottenham (P13 W0 D3 L10).

- If Tottenham avoid defeat here, they will not have lost any of their 14 Premier League games against Swansea – only two clubs have better unbeaten records against another in the competition (Man Utd 17 games vs Crystal Palace and Man Utd 16 games vs Charlton).

- Indeed, Swansea’s last league win against Spurs came in October 1982 (2-0).

- Both teams have scored in all six Premier League meetings between these sides at Liberty Stadium.

- The reverse fixture at Wembley finished 0-0, despite Tottenham attempting 26 shots (8 on target) to Swansea’s four (0 on target).

- Christian Eriksen has had a hand in 10 goals in eight previous Premier League games against Swansea (six goals, four assists) and has scored in each of his last three appearances at Liberty Stadium (four goals).

- Eriksen’s four goals at Liberty Stadium is more than any Swansea player has managed to score in their 10 matches there in the Premier League this season (Tammy Abraham has the most with three).

- This will be Carlos Carvalhal’s first home Premier League match as Swansea boss – his last home match against Premier League opposition came in October 2015, when his Sheffield Wednesday side won 3-0 at Hillsborough against Arsenal in a League Cup tie.

- Since losing 5-1 to Newcastle United on the final day of the 2015-16 season, Spurs have faced nine teams starting the day in the relegation zone, winning eight and drawing one and conceding just one goal in those nine games, which came in a 7-1 win at Hull last season.

- Harry Kane has scored a hat-trick in each of his last two Premier League appearances – the first player to score consecutive hat-tricks on two separate occasions.



