EPL FT: Tottenham-Middlesbrough 1-0 |As it happened ...

Tottenham are set to take on Middlesbrough in a very important game for both clubs. Pochettino's Tottenham come into this one in second place in the EPL standings as they are twelve points off first placed Chelsea (who already played earlier this morning, as they beat third placed Arsenal by a 3-1 score line). On the other hand, Middlesbrough come into this game in 15th place in the EPL standings as they only have a two point lead over 18th placed Crystal Palace. This will be a big game for Tottenham as Chelsea are way ahead in the standings and at the same time, many challengers are not far behind. Stay tuned for all of the action...



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Tottenham : Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane. Coach: Pochettino.



Middlesbrough: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing, Negredo. Coach: Karanka.



