EPL: Man United-Everton 1-1 |As it happened....

Manchester United take on Everton in a very important game for both clubs. Mourinho's club are coming off a disappointing draw against WBA as they will hope to get all three points tonight. With a win, United would only be 2 points away from rivals Manchester City (who are in fourth place and currently have an extra game played).



Everton on the other hand come into this one in seventh place in the EPL standings only three points off United (but they do have two extra games played). This will be an important game for these two clubs who both have European ambitions. This should also be a great match-up between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku. You can watch the game with us here as kick-off is set for 21h00 Italy time.



​Confirmed starting lineups:



Manchester United: De Gea, Blind, Rojo, Bailly, Young, Fellaini, Herrera, Carrick, Lindgard, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.



Everton: Robles, Holgate, Jagielka, Baines, Williams, Gueye, Barkley, Barry, Mirallas, Lukaku, Davies.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

