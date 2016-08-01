EPL live: Watford vs Manchester United | Confirmed lineups...

Watford and Manchester United are set to face each-other tonight in a mid-week EPL game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Watford have lost 12 of their last 13 games against Manchester United in all competitions, winning the other in the Premier League in this exact fixture last season (3-1).

- The last Watford goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United in a competitive fixture was Tony Coton; in a 1-0 win back in September 1986 at Vicarage Road.

- Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League away games; 1-2 at Huddersfield Town and 0-1 at Chelsea. - They haven’t lost three successive league away games since January 1996.

- Watford’s 21-point tally from 13 games is their joint top-flight record at this stage of a season, tied with their best ever league campaign; when they finished 2nd in the 1982-83 season (also 21 points after 13 games).

- Following victories versus West Ham and Newcastle in the last two matchdays, the Hornets will be looking to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015 (four in a row).

- Jose Mourinho has won three of his four Premier League clashes against Watford (L1), with his sides keeping three clean sheets in the process.

- Despite taking charge of both Hull City and Watford since becoming a Premier League manager in January 2017, - - - - Marco Silva has only won four games fewer (12) than Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho (16) in this period.

- Richarlison has been involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League appearances for Watford (four goals, three assists).

- Romelu Lukaku could make his 200th Premier League appearance in this match – he currently has 93 goals. Only 10 players have scored more goals than this in their opening 200 appearances in the competition, with Alan Shearer (145) leading the way.

- Lukaku scored seven goals in his first seven Premier League games for Manchester United, converting 23% of his shots. In his six league apps since then, he’s scored only once for the club and converted 6% of shots.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



