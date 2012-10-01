EPL LIVE: West Ham-Chelsea 0-2 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

West Ham are set to host Chelsea in what should be an entertaining game. West Ham have had a very difficult start to this past season but they have now found their way back up the standings as they come into this one in 11th place in the English Premier League standings. Chelsea on the other hand have been great all season long as they come into this one in first place in the EPL standings as they have a 7 point lead on second placed Tottenham (with a game in hand) and an 8 point lead on third placed Manchester City (same amount of games played).



Antonio Conte's club are the EPL team who have conceded the least amount of goals so far this season as they have only let in 19 goals. West Ham will have to be alert and very clinical whenever they create scoring chances since Chelsea generally do not give much space to their opponents.The game is set to kick-off at 21H00 Italy time as you can follow it with us here.



