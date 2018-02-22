EPL: Man City 2 vs Man United 3: here are the player ratings as Pogba was on fire

Manchester City took on Manchester United today in the Manchester derby as José Mourinho's team surprised quite a few as they came away with a 2-3 win against Guardiola's CIty. City had a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Kompany and Gundogan but Man United stormed back in the second half thanks to an inspiring peformance from Paul Pogba. The French international scored two goals as Chris Smalling completed the improbable comeback. CIty are still comfortbaly into first place as they have a 13 point lead on second placed Manchester United. This was a big win for the red devils as they now have a 4 point lead on both Liverpool and Tottenham.



Here are the player ratings:



Manchester CIty: Ederson (6.5), Danilo (6.5), Kompany (6.5), Otamendi (6), Delph (6.5), Gundogan (7), Fernandinho (7.5), David Silva (6.5), Sterling (6), Bernardo Silva (5.5), Leroy Sané (5.5).



Manchester United: De Gea (7), Valencia (5.5), Bailly (6), Smalling (7), Young (6), Matic (7), Herrera (6.5), Pogba (8.5), Lingard (6), Sanchez (6.5), Lukaku (6).



Top: Paul Pogba (8.5)



Flop: Valencia (5.5)