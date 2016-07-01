Epl review: Southampton vs Manchester United 0-1, the player ratings

Premier League: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United – United continue their great form of results after beating the Saints



Romelu Lukaku’s goal in the first half was enough for Manchester United to win in what was a tough afternoon for the Red Devils. The win sees United stay second in the EPL table as rivals City hammered Crystal Palace 5-0. Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal in as many games for United to put the reds ahead on the 20th minute. Ashley Young’s cross was met by Lukaku’s head even if Forster initially made the save, but he couldn’t do enough to keep it away from the Belgian who tapped it into an empty net. Southampton kept on coming closer and closer to the United goal as they piled on the pressure but they failed to put the ball in the back of the net. Oriol Romeu came close to levelling the game up however saves from David De Gea and great defending from Phil Jones kept the two sides apart. Next for Manchester United is CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.



Player ratings:



Manchester United: David de Gea (6), Antonio Valenica (6), Eric Bailly (7), Phil Jones (8), Ashley young (7), Nemanja Matic (7), Marouane Fellaini (7), Juan Mata (6), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6), Romelu Lukaku (7), Marcos Rashford (7) Subs: Ander Herrera (6), Chris Smalling (6), Daley Blind (NA)



Tops: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku Flops: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata



Southampton: Fraser Forster (6), Cedric Soares (6), Wesley Hoedt (6), Maya Yoshida (6), Ryan Bertrand (6), Oriol Romeu (6), Mario Lemina (7), Dusan Tadic (6), Steve Davis (6), Nathan Redmond (6), Shane Long (6) Subs: Charlie Austin (NA), James Ward-Prowse (NA), Manolo Gabbiadini (6)



Tops: Mario Lemina, Oriol Romeu Flops: Shane Long, Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic





By Farhad Hussain