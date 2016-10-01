EPL review: Tottenham vs Chelsea 1-2, a look back at what happened (ratings)
20 August at 22:48A Marcos Alonso brace silenced Wembley Stadium as Chelsea snatched their first victory of the season from Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte sprung a surprise by naming both new signing Tiémoué Bakayoko and David Luiz alongside N’Golo Kanté in midfield. Kieran Trippier returned to the starting eleven for Spurs. Chelsea had the first clear-cut chance of the tie; Álvaro Morata finding space between Trippier and Toby Alderweireld but ultimately heading César Azpilicueta’s deep cross well wide. Cue Alonso, who stepped up in the 24th minute after Dele Alli tripped Luiz 25 yards out, whipping an exquisite free kick over and into Hugo Lloris’ top left-hand corner, despite Alderweireld’s best efforts to block in the wall.
The goal seemed to act as something of a wake-up call for Spurs, as Harry Kane cut in from the left of the box and slapped the foot of the far post following good work from Alli. Into the second half, Jan Vertonghen was fortunate to escape with a yellow card following a dangerously high foot on Victor Moses. Chelsea then hit the post themselves with Willian driving a shot from outside the area against Lloris’ right stick. Spurs pressed for an equaliser, dominating possession and territory, and finally got their reward from an unlikely source in the 82nd minute as Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi headed a Christian Eriksen free-kick past Thibaut Courtois.
Spurs continued to press and seemed the most likely to find a winner. A late Chelsea counter saw Moussa Dembélé excellently block Batshuayi off after the Chelsea striker was played in by Kanté. A Luiz and Alonso duumvirate dispossessed Victor Wanyama from the resulting launch forward by Lloris. The Spanish wing-back then played a one-two with countryman Pedro before firing low through Lloris’ legs at the near post with just two minutes of normal time to play. A jubilant Conte will now look forward to a home tie with Everton next Sunday, whilst Mauricio Pochettino must pick his side up for a Wembley clash with Burnley.
LINE-UPS & RATINGS:
Tottenham (3-4-2-1) Lloris (5); Alderweireld (7), Dier (6), Vertonghen (7); Trippier (6), Wanyama (6), Dembélé (7), Davies (7); Eriksen (7), Alli (6); Kane (7). SUBS: Son on at 68’ for Dier (6); Sissoko on at 80’ for Davies (NA); Janssen on at 90+1’ for Trippier (NA).
Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Courtois (7); Rüdiger (7), Christensen (7), Azpilicueta (7); Moses (7), Bakayoko (6), Kanté (7), Luiz (7), Alonso (8); Willian (6); Morata (7). SUBS: Pedro on at 78’ for Willian (NA); Batshuayi on at 79’ for Morata (NA).
(By @kieranhepworth)
Go to comments