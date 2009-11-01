EPL update: Liverpool after Lacazette, United interested in Lazio midfielder
11 March at 19:30As the season contiinues, teams are now starting to focus on their upcoming moves for the 2017 summer transfer window. Klopp's Liverpool want to add more fire power to their attack. Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette has been linked to Liverpool for some time now and according to ESPN, it seems like he will be very high on their wish-list come summer time. Lacazette had a great game this past week against Roma in the Europa league and has been a very good goalscorer over the past few seasons in France.
UNITED HAVE INTEREST IN MILINKOVIC - Also according to ESPN, Manchester United like Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic very much so. The Serbian midfielder is having a great season under coach Simone Inzaghi in Rome as he will be a hot name come summer time. Mourinho did state that United where going to try and have another solid transfer campaign this coming summer. Last summer, United went big as they added Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Bailly and Mkhitaryan.
