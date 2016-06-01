Erick Thohir’s departure from Inter could cost Suning €200m

According to Corriere della Sera, relations between Suning and Erick Thohir are far from harmonious at the moment. The newspaper suggests Zhang Jindong wanted to buy the Indonesian’s 30% stake in the Nerazzurri for around €40 million, but was told in no uncertain terms that this was nowhere near an appropriate valuation. Indeed, Thohir has asked for a figure close to €200 million to part with his status as an Inter shareholder.



Suning have the added complication of the January transfer window, during which they will be put under immense pressure to spend money in order to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League – at the very least. However, due to regulations imposed on them by the Chinese government, it is unlikely they will have the freedom to invest significant money, even if they wanted to. Having been appointed vice-president of the Chinese Federation for trade and industry, Zhang is in no position to deviate from orders in Beijing.



As for Thohir, he will remain Inter president albeit with a marginalised role. For how long, only time will tell as talks between him and the giant Chinese corporation seem to be at a standstill.



(Corriere della Sera)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)