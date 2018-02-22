Eriksen slams Spurs mentality as he explains Juve defeat...

Tottenham played against Swansea today in the FA Cup as the Spurs came away with a big 0-3 win. They did not have Harry Kane for this one but even so, they got the win. Eriksen and Lamela scored for Pochettino's side in the first half as Eriksen then scored his brace in the second half to give them the 0-3 win. This was an important win for them as they are still hurting after being eliminated from the UCL by Juventus. Speaking of Christian Eriksen, he recently spoke to the Independent on their elimination against Juve, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We were too presumptuous. We were in a good spot and we were in a good physical condition but their experience then came out. They weren't scared of playing at the Wembley stadium. They were even able to hurt us without the ball which is something that we did not calculate before hand...".



Tottenham's next game will be against Chelsea in the EPL after the international break.