Ernesto Valverde pondering Barcelona exit
23 April at 21:20Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde could be on his way out of Barcelona because of problems behind the scenes.
The Spaniard has been able to lead his side to an almost unbeaten season, the Catalans winning the Copa del Rey final at the weekend and certs to win La Liga, too.
Yet the recent elimination at the hands of Roma in the Champions League still rankles with the Blaugrana faithful, and it appears that Valverde has a bad relationship with the board.
According to AS, the Coach is tempted to leave despite only being in charge since last season. The football has never been too great, but Valverde has done a great job with what was an ageing squad that has major holes at several positions.
Last week El Mundo Deportivo revealed that Valverde wouldn’t survive an eventual loss to Sevilla on Saturday. Luckily, his side romped to a very easy 5-0 win.
It appears that the players are on his side, too, though…
Go to comments