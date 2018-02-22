Samuel Eto’o has heaped a lot of praise on a young French star he believes could one day emulate Lionel Messi.

According to the Cameroonian legend, who won the Treble with the Nerazzurri and two more Champions League trophies with Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé can become that kind of a player in future “if he manages himself well.”

"If he manages himself well, if he understands what is going on around him, he is the future Messi," said the former Real, Chelsea and Everton man.

"There are so many things to bear in mind if you want to have a great career which are separate from a player's' qualities, even if he is abnormally good. I hope I have the opportunity to speak with him one day," he added.

"Kylian can inspire himself on the super-human mental strength that Leo Messi has.”

Mbappé burst onto the world scene last season by scoring 26 goals in all competitions with Monaco, earning a massive €145 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The youngster, still only 19, has scored nineteen times for PSG in all competitions this season, adding another eleven assists.

Eto’o had some further nice things to say about Messi:

"I saw him grow up at Barça. He makes games look easy by creating things every second. He is unique, but he is still like the small child I saw in 2004, discreet, quiet. Others might have gone crazy in face of world wide glory."

Eto’o, who maintains a strong link to Barcelona, was speaking to L’Equipe.