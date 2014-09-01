Donnarumma 6: Great first save on Holzhauser and follow up save on Lee. Less reactive on the goal.

Romagnoli 6.5: From the first minute, did well to limit opposition chances.

Bonucci 6: Had quiet evening, but did well setting up play from the back.

Zapata 5.5: Sleeping on Borkovic’s goal, a big drop in concentration.

Antonelli 6.5: Cancelled Prokop’s movement and held position high up field.

Calhanoglu 8: His first half hour was a handbook of football, a shot off the cross bar, an assist, he definitely was in fine form tonight.

Biglia 6.5: Clean and tidy, but nothing special.

Kessie 6.5: Managed game very wisely, knows when to hold the ball and when to give it up. His assist for Silva’s goal was spot on.

Abate 6: Needs to improve connection with Kessie, but did well on the outside

Kalinic 6: Still had some misses on goal, but did well to create space for Andre Silva up front, and assisted Calhanoglu’s goal.

Andre' Silva 8: Two goals against Shkendija, three against Austria Vienna. The Portuguese attacker is on fire, lighting up the net game after game.

Coach: Vincenzo Montella 6.5: Logical turnover and best result, with minimal effort.

Austria Vienna: Hadzikic 5, Mohammed 5, Westermann 4,5( Dal 42' Borkovic 6,5), Martschinko 5,5, Prokop 5, Serbest 5,5, Holzhauser 6, Lee 5,5, Monschein 5, Felipe Pires 5. All. Fink 5