Europa League: AC Milan-Austria Vienna Player ratings: Andre Silva in top form with triple
Donnarumma 6: Great first save on Holzhauser and follow up save on Lee. Less reactive on the goal.
Romagnoli 6.5: From the first minute, did well to limit opposition chances.
Bonucci 6: Had quiet evening, but did well setting up play from the back.
Zapata 5.5: Sleeping on Borkovic’s goal, a big drop in concentration.
Antonelli 6.5: Cancelled Prokop’s movement and held position high up field.
Calhanoglu 8: His first half hour was a handbook of football, a shot off the cross bar, an assist, he definitely was in fine form tonight.
Biglia 6.5: Clean and tidy, but nothing special.
Kessie 6.5: Managed game very wisely, knows when to hold the ball and when to give it up. His assist for Silva’s goal was spot on.
Abate 6: Needs to improve connection with Kessie, but did well on the outside
Kalinic 6: Still had some misses on goal, but did well to create space for Andre Silva up front, and assisted Calhanoglu’s goal.
Andre' Silva 8: Two goals against Shkendija, three against Austria Vienna. The Portuguese attacker is on fire, lighting up the net game after game.
Coach: Vincenzo Montella 6.5: Logical turnover and best result, with minimal effort.
Austria Vienna: Hadzikic 5, Mohammed 5, Westermann 4,5( Dal 42' Borkovic 6,5), Martschinko 5,5, Prokop 5, Serbest 5,5, Holzhauser 6, Lee 5,5, Monschein 5, Felipe Pires 5. All. Fink 5
Go to comments