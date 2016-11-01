Europa League: AC Milan-Craiova, predicted line-ups

AC Milan play the second leg of the Europa League play off tonight as Vincenzo Montella’a side host Craiova at the San Siro. The Serie A giants won the first game in Romania and are now keen to make it through the next stage. 60.000 fans will be attending tonight’s game. Bonucci and Biglia are not eligible to play due to bureautical reasons.



Ricardo Rodriguez scored the winner for AC Milan last week and tonight he is also expected to start from the first minute Patrick Cutrone is the favourite to start up front over Andre Silva who is still not 100% fit. Manuel Locatelli should start over Montolivo, whilst Suso will make his season debut tonight.



These are the predicted lineups of the second official game of the rossoneri this season. Kick off at 8.45 pm, local time.



MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Zapata, Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Niang. Coach: Montella



CRAIOVA (5-4-1): Calancea; Dimitrov, Spahja, Kelic, Briceag, Bancu; Gustavo, Rossi, Zlatinski, Mitrita; Baluta. Coach: Mangia.

