Ajax entertain Lyon in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at the newly named Johan Cruyff ArenA this evening. The hosts are without Nick Viergever and Joel Veltman who are both suspended but other than that coach Peter Bosz has a full complement of first-team players to choose from.



The visitors will be without former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay who is ineligible having already played in the competition for the Red Devils. The big worry for the French side is striker Alexandre Lacazette who is suffering from injury and may be saved for the return leg next week. Nabil Fekir is expected to deputise for Bruno Genesio’s men.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Ajax (4-3-3) Onana; Sinkgraven, Ligt, Sanchez, Tete; Ziyech, Schone, Klaassen; Younes, Dolberg, Traore

Lyon (4-2-3-1) Lopes; Morel, Diakhaby, Mammana, Jallet; Tousart, Gonalons; Valbuena, Tolisso, Ghezzal; Fekir





